ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donald J. Sullivan was born November 29,1948 in Chicago, IL to Gerald Francis and Stephanie (Wasilewski) Sullivan. He died unexpectedly February 18, 2020 in Palm Springs, CA. Donald was a veteran, who proudly served in the US Army, before returning to school to complete his MBA at DePaul University in 1977. After college Don spent most of his career in risk management at Baxter International. His lifelong love of golf began at an early age learning the game from his father and at his first job as a caddy at Ridgemoor Country Club in Chicago. He enjoyed traveling for both business and pleasure, including a 2017 family trip to Norway with Tove, his kids and grandkids. In retirement, Don and Tove loved spending time with family and friends at their second home at Geneva National in Lake Geneva, WI, hosting "Nana and Papa golf camp" every summer for the grandkids. In addition, they spent the past 9 winters in Rancho Mirage, CA relaxing with family and friends and golfing as often as he could. Don was also a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan and was thrilled to watch them win the 2005 World Series. Above all he loved his family, traditions, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and a chocolate dipped ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. Donald is survived by his wife of 49 years Britt Tove (nee Wisted) Sullivan; his children Jennifer Sullivan (John Rees), Michael (Staci) Sullivan, Christopher (Kerri) Sullivan, Brett (Eve) Sullivan; his grandchildren Rick, Emma, Maddy, Henry and Oliver; his sisters Nancy Sullivan and Janet (Dennis) Creaney; nephews Patrick (Stephanie) Savage, Danny Savage, John (Jackie) Creaney and nieces Julie (Jose) Savage, Kim Creaney, Jennifer (Heyward) Davis, great-nieces Lucy, Molly, Kourtney, Helena, Jasmine, Jessica; great- nephews Liam, Caleb, Aaron and James. Donald is preceded in death by his parents. Memorial visitation 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Memorial Mass 9:30 am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020