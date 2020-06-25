DONALD J. ZIGAMENT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Zigament was born June 30, 1930 in Nashville, TN to Dr. John D. and Ellen O. (nee Dosse) Zigament. He died June 23, 2020 at his home in Arlington Heights, surrounded by his loving family and dog Schatzi. He founded the Military Support Ministry at Our Saviour Lutheran Church. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Donald is survived by his wife Ruth (nee Mann) Zigament; his children Linda Zigament and John (Kara) Zigament; his grandchildren Benjamin and Isabella and by his beloved dog Schatzi. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of funeral service at 10:30 am at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks S. of Palatine Road). Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved