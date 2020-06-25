Donald J. Zigament was born June 30, 1930 in Nashville, TN to Dr. John D. and Ellen O. (nee Dosse) Zigament. He died June 23, 2020 at his home in Arlington Heights, surrounded by his loving family and dog Schatzi. He founded the Military Support Ministry at Our Saviour Lutheran Church. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Donald is survived by his wife Ruth (nee Mann) Zigament; his children Linda Zigament and John (Kara) Zigament; his grandchildren Benjamin and Isabella and by his beloved dog Schatzi. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of funeral service at 10:30 am at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks S. of Palatine Road). Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.