GRAYSLAKE - Donald James Wasielewski, 71, formerly of Fox Lake and Chicago, passed away peacefully the morning of February 20, 2020. Born October 20, 1948 to the late James and Lillian (nee Petrick) Wasielewski, he attended Five Holy Martyrs grammar school and Kelly High School. He was a sheet metal worker and estimator by trade and enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling and casinos. Don was a life -long Chicago Cubs fan. He will be remembered for his love of people and quick-witted sense of humor. Don was the much-loved husband and fun companion for 35 years of Eleanor (nee Olenski). He is also survived by his loving son Brian (Marie, nee Buday) Wasielewski, special sister Diane (Paul) Maiellaro and many cousins. Visitation, Sunday, February 23, 2020, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, IL. Funeral, Monday, February 24, 2020, 9:15AM Prayers and procession to begin from the funeral home to St. Patricia Church, 9040 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, IL. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association in Don's name would be appreciated. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020