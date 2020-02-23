Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:15 AM

DONALD JAMES WASIELEWSKI


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD JAMES WASIELEWSKI Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Donald James Wasielewski, 71, formerly of Fox Lake and Chicago, passed away peacefully the morning of February 20, 2020. Born October 20, 1948 to the late James and Lillian (nee Petrick) Wasielewski, he attended Five Holy Martyrs grammar school and Kelly High School. He was a sheet metal worker and estimator by trade and enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling and casinos. Don was a life -long Chicago Cubs fan. He will be remembered for his love of people and quick-witted sense of humor. Don was the much-loved husband and fun companion for 35 years of Eleanor (nee Olenski). He is also survived by his loving son Brian (Marie, nee Buday) Wasielewski, special sister Diane (Paul) Maiellaro and many cousins. Visitation, Sunday, February 23, 2020, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, IL. Funeral, Monday, February 24, 2020, 9:15AM Prayers and procession to begin from the funeral home to St. Patricia Church, 9040 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, IL. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association in Don's name would be appreciated. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -