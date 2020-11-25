HOFFMAN ESTATES - Donald Joseph Hoessler, 80, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Claire Hoessler, nee Conway for over 55 years. Devoted father of Don (Patti) Hoessler, Dorothy (Bill) Carlson, and Michelle (Neil) Doherty. Loving grandpa of Bryan, Brittany, Emma, Matthew, Holly, Joey, Clara and Tommy. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Grace Hoessler. Caring nephew of Marge and Ruth Smith. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.