Don, Donnie The Don, passed away on October 14th, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital. His family was by his side at the time of passing. He was self-employed primarily as an appliance repair business but as the industry changed, he became a home repair/ remodeler. He was not your average repair person, not only could he fix everything he became your friend. People would call for repairs but really just to see him. He always had a smile on his face, it would take pages and pages to thoroughly describe his kindness and generosity. Don was a usher at the 7am Sunday mass at Our Lady of The Wayside Church in Arlington Hts. He has joined his beloved wife. He will be missed by all, especially by his children Jeff and wife Patti, grandchildren Jamie, Jill, Jennifer and husband Chris, Jeffrey and wife Shannon and Jianna: Brian and wife Susie, grandchildren Scott, Alyson and Paige: Jim, Dana and husband Mitchell, grandchildren Daria and husband Avery, Devin and Max: John and wife Jenifer, grandchildren Eoin, Tague, Garrett and Jeni: Cari grandchildren Kortney, Taylor and Megan his great-grandchildren Kylee, Maddie, Christopher, Braeden, Austin, Ethan, Dylan and Colin. A Memorial Mass will be at Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Arlington Heights Ill. on November 16th at 9:30AM. Following there will be a open house celebration of his life for friends and family at Giannis Restaurant, 20505 Rand Rd., Killdeer, IL from 11:30am to 3:30pm In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations made to Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Arlington Heights.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 19, 2019