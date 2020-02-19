|
FOX LAKE - Donald Kirste, 71, a resident of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Fox Lake, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Cape Coral. He was born August 26,1948 in Dallas, TX to Donald and Johanna Egan (Freeman), now deceased. Donald was of the Lutheran faith. He was an avid boater, cook, coach, father, grandfather and was known well for his full head of hair. Donald always had a certain wit about him and had a love for life. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Marilyn Kirste of Cape Coral; five children, Jason Kirste of Las Vegas, NV, Eric Kirste (Alisa) of Prospect Heights, IL, Paul Vogel (Lorie) of Johnsburg, IL, Tom Vogel of Silver Lake, WI and Nicole Kersten of Cape Coral; one sister, Gale Hill (Richard) of Ironwood, MI; one brother, Mark Kirste of Springfield, MO; as well as nine grandchildren. No formal services are planned at this time. Memorial Contributions in memory of Donald Kirste are suggested to the , 28441 Bonita Crossings Blvd., Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2020