Donald L. Lane, age 82, formerly of Reynolds, GA, peacefully passed away on May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Margi for 55 years. Loving father to Laurie (Jerry) Coglianese, Melissa (John) Boncosky and Sue (Bill) Amedeo. Dear brother of Rusty (Denise) Lane of Jacksonville, FL. Special "Papa" to Kip Hardin, Justin and Matthew Boncosky, and Faith and Grace Amedeo. Preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Hicks. After a long career with Westinghouse, Don and Margi enjoyed 26 years of retirement. Don will be greatly missed by family remembering many wonderful times they shared. Donations may be made in Don's memory to the American Heart Association or American Lung Association. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.