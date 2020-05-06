|
GURNEE - Donald L. Trost, 85, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1934 in Chicago, IL, and grew up in Park Ridge. Don was raised by his mother, Marion and adoptive father, Bert. Don had a close relationship with his mother until her passing when he was a child. Bert then married Marguerite and they raised Don together. Don was a veteran of the United States Army. He later made his career as a Firefighter for the City of Des Plaines for 32½ years. Don volunteered for 10 years as a coach for little league baseball. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his retirement at his home on the 8th green. Don is survived by his sons, Randy (Kim), Ron (Jackie) and Ryan Trost; grandchildren, Zach (Katie), Danny, Joey, Anja and Taidhgin Trost. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion; adoptive father, Bert; stepmother, Marguerite; sister, Jeanne (Ray) Sabota and his partner of over 20 years, Jeanne Carroll. A heartfelt thank you to Crossroads Care Center of Woodstock and JourneyCare for all their compassion and care. A Celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences to share with Don's family, please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 6, 2020