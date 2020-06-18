Our loving Father, Donald Lee Vaughn went to his eternal home Friday, June 12th. Don was born on February 28, 1940 in Mongul, Pa, to Rhoda Vaughn (nee Kramer) and William Vaughn. He is survived by his Loving wife, Nancy (nee Kuhn) Vaughn; their five children, Karen (Allan) Dorfmeyer, Debbie (Greg) Schmalfeldt, Steve Kuhn, Christy Falkosky, and Mark Vaughn. He was also a loving grandpa to 13 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren; and dear brother of, Robert (Jane) Vaughn, Sam (Jean) Vaughn, Ardella (John) Snouffer, Esther (Pat) Nelson, Pauline Rotz, and Martha (Gene) Myers; and also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and 13 siblings. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Wheeling and Then Arlington Countryside Church. He was very generous to all his charities as well as his family and friends. He served 4 years in the US Air Force. Don excelled in accounting and was offered a job with Combustion Engineering, moving his family to Illinois in 1965. He worked as a field accountant until 1999 when he was battling with cancer. He loved the Cubs and White Sox, the Chicago Bears, softball, in which he pitched many years, and was also an excellent bowler. He will be remembered for his corny jokes, his infectious laugh, his great cooking skills and his love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Visitation from 3 - 8 pm, Thursday June 18, 2020 (capacity limits, PPE, and social distancing in effect) at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral service at Arlington Countryside Church (also with capacity limits). Due to guidelines limiting the number of guests, those wishing to support the family are encouraged to view the livestream of Don's funeral by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Graveside committal following the service is at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In Lieu of flowers a donation can be given to Arlington Countryside Church, 916 East Hintz, Arlington Heights, IL 60004.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.