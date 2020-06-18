DONALD LEE VAUGHN
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our loving Father, Donald Lee Vaughn went to his eternal home Friday, June 12th. Don was born on February 28, 1940 in Mongul, Pa, to Rhoda Vaughn (nee Kramer) and William Vaughn. He is survived by his Loving wife, Nancy (nee Kuhn) Vaughn; their five children, Karen (Allan) Dorfmeyer, Debbie (Greg) Schmalfeldt, Steve Kuhn, Christy Falkosky, and Mark Vaughn. He was also a loving grandpa to 13 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren; and dear brother of, Robert (Jane) Vaughn, Sam (Jean) Vaughn, Ardella (John) Snouffer, Esther (Pat) Nelson, Pauline Rotz, and Martha (Gene) Myers; and also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and 13 siblings. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Wheeling and Then Arlington Countryside Church. He was very generous to all his charities as well as his family and friends. He served 4 years in the US Air Force. Don excelled in accounting and was offered a job with Combustion Engineering, moving his family to Illinois in 1965. He worked as a field accountant until 1999 when he was battling with cancer. He loved the Cubs and White Sox, the Chicago Bears, softball, in which he pitched many years, and was also an excellent bowler. He will be remembered for his corny jokes, his infectious laugh, his great cooking skills and his love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Visitation from 3 - 8 pm, Thursday June 18, 2020 (capacity limits, PPE, and social distancing in effect) at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral service at Arlington Countryside Church (also with capacity limits). Due to guidelines limiting the number of guests, those wishing to support the family are encouraged to view the livestream of Don's funeral by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Graveside committal following the service is at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In Lieu of flowers a donation can be given to Arlington Countryside Church, 916 East Hintz, Arlington Heights, IL 60004.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved