BARRINGTON - Donald Lee Wheeler passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on December 21, 1932 in Macomb, IL to the late James Allen Wheeler and Bessie Mae (Stoneking) Wheeler. Don was known among friends and family for his intelligence, perfectionism, unstoppable drive, and sense of humor that could make anyone's day a little brighter and a whole lot funnier. His life's motto, "Never give up" aided him in hurdling what many would have viewed as insurmountable obstacles with grace, modesty and focus. He was extremely proud of his wife of 56 years (Sherl), daughters (Blair and Blake) and was a loyal and dedicated husband and father. Don was born and grew up in Macomb, Illinois. He worked multiple jobs to put himself through college at Western Illinois University and graduated at the top of his class with a degree in Business. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army to serve the country he dearly loved. He spent 18 months in South Korea, where he served as a Sergeant. He took on countless responsibilities including the one he enjoyed most; teaching history to soldiers. After returning from Korea, Don moved to Chicago to start the life he envisioned and worked so hard to realize. Once in Chicago, he met his wife, Sherl. Shortly after Don and Sherl were married, he spent six months in New York City to earn the licenses needed to become a stockbroker. In 1968, Don and Sherl built their home in Fox Point and moved to Barrington. Don spent the rest of his career in sales and financial planning working for companies including William Blair & Company, MetLife and Leonetti & Associates. Don was known for many things; his love of running, a perfectly manicured yard, navy blue blazers, his sparking blue eyes, and his ability to find humor in virtually every situation. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sherl; daughters, Blair (Barnhart-Hinkle) and Blake (Seeds); sons-in-law, Bill Hinkle and Jim Seeds; and his grandchildren, Mitchell (Barnhart), Grant (Seeds) and Kennedy (Hinkle). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Courtney Anne Wheeler. A private memorial mass will be held for family. Donations may be made to JourneyCare.







