Donald M. Davis, age 87 of Carillon Lakes, Crest Hill, Il. passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born in Upland, PA on June 19, 1933. In 1953 he married his sweetheart, Florence Nevin. He proudly served in the U.S. army and was discharged at the rank of Sergeant. Upon discharge he and Florence returned to PA to start their family. He attended PA military college on the G.I. Bill graduating with a B.S. in engineering. He signed on with Avisun after college to work in chemical engineering. Continuing with the company when they were purchased by Amoco. It was during this time that he moved his family to Downers Grove, IL. He retired in 1993. During his career he traveled the world extensively often having to be away from his family for months at a time. In 2003 he moved to Carillon Lake with his wife. They were married for 59 yrs. When she passed in 2012. He is preceded in death by his wife Florence Davis and great-granchild Chelsea Neace, also 3 brothers & 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving children Brian Davis, Kevin (Jennilyn) Davis, Linda Schwartz and Kim (Virgil) Neace ; grandchildren Christine (Chris Marovich) Davis, Virgil (Mallory) Neace, Stacy (Chad) Dahlman, Jon Neace, Jacob Ketron and Carly Ketron and 10 great-grandchildren whom he adored. Visitation Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Interment and Military Honors will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
). (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
) 815-577-5250.