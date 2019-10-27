|
Donald Marshall Cantua, 87, loving husband to the late Phyllis Cantua (Rolla); beloved father of Lynn (Glen) Smith, Kim (the late Joseph) Kaye, Kelly (John) Capparelli, Brian Cantua and Brent (Bubba) Cantua; grandfather to Casey Baldyga, Jameson (Adrienne) Kaye, Stephen Markowski, Jenna (Chris) Smith, Andrew (fiancee Megan), Alec Capparelli, Kaely Cantua, and great-grandson, Tyler Baldyga-Courtney, and proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Don was proud to have served in the United States Navy Construction Battalion, also known as the "Seabees" during the Korean War. The Seabees have a motto that is representative of their story since the days of World War II. The Seabee motto is: "We build, we fight." He also served in Operation Desert Storm and retired after ten years from the Naval Reserves as a Chief Petty Officer. He loved being called "Chief" by family and friends. Throughout his life, he was a union carpenter and skilled tradesman and retired from the University of Illinois. Visitation, Monday September 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Service of Remembrance to be held at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Burial Tuesday morning at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Elwood, IL. Funeral home information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019