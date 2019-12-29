Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
DONALD POOLE
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
22333 West Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
22333 West Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
DONALD MCCLELLAN POOLE II


1942 - 2019
DONALD MCCLELLAN POOLE II Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Donald McClellan Poole II, 77, is from 4-8 PM Monday, at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein and from 9-10 AM Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 West Erhart Rd., Mundelein with the funeral mass to follow at 10 AM. He was born February 16, 1942 in Harrisburg, PA and died Friday, December 27, 2019 at home. Don was a member of the Harley Owners Group. He enjoyed photography and playing tennis. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Cooper (nee Bulger), his children Amy Poole, David Poole, Andrew (Kathy) Poole, stepchildren Chris (Karen) Cooper, John (Jenifer) Cooper, his grandchildren Dillon, Dalton, Alexander and Izabella, stepgrandchildren Kelsey, Carson, Samantha and Sarah, and his canine companion Karma. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Gertrude Poole and his sister Joyce Dodge. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
