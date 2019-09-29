Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks
Bartlett, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks
Bartlett, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD SCHAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD MICHAEL SCHAMS


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD MICHAEL SCHAMS Obituary
Donald Michael Schams, 92, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his Bartlett, IL home surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 29, 1926 in Sparta, WI to William J. and Matilda (Gilles) Schams. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise (nee Paul); siblings, Ralph Schams, Gerald Schams, Louise Bahr, Jeanette Longmire, Vincent Schams, William Schams, and Joan Arneson. He is survived by four daughters, Mary Sue King (Robert) of Hoffman Estates, IL, Kathleen A. Munday of St. Joseph, IL, Joan F. Moren (Peter) of Danville, CA, Jean L. Borodaj (Nick) of Elgin, IL, one son, Donald M. Schams, Jr. (Maria) of Chandler, AZ; one brother, Paul Schams (Judy) of La Crosse, WI; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9 am followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 am offered at Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks, in Bartlett, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don Schams may be made to either "Clare Oaks Employee Appreciation Fund," 825 Carillon Drive, Bartlett, IL 60103 or "The Bishop John Paul Scholarship Endowment Trust," P.O. Box 4004, La Crosse, WI 54602.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now