Donald Michael Schams, 92, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his Bartlett, IL home surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 29, 1926 in Sparta, WI to William J. and Matilda (Gilles) Schams. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise (nee Paul); siblings, Ralph Schams, Gerald Schams, Louise Bahr, Jeanette Longmire, Vincent Schams, William Schams, and Joan Arneson. He is survived by four daughters, Mary Sue King (Robert) of Hoffman Estates, IL, Kathleen A. Munday of St. Joseph, IL, Joan F. Moren (Peter) of Danville, CA, Jean L. Borodaj (Nick) of Elgin, IL, one son, Donald M. Schams, Jr. (Maria) of Chandler, AZ; one brother, Paul Schams (Judy) of La Crosse, WI; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9 am followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 am offered at Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks, in Bartlett, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don Schams may be made to either "Clare Oaks Employee Appreciation Fund," 825 Carillon Drive, Bartlett, IL 60103 or "The Bishop John Paul Scholarship Endowment Trust," P.O. Box 4004, La Crosse, WI 54602.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019