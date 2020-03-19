Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423

DONALD O. BOTEFUHR


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD O. BOTEFUHR Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donald O. Botefuhr, 89, was born February 25, 1931 in Chicago to Oscar and Minnie (Wohlfeil) Botefuhr and passed away March 16, 2020. Don was the beloved husband of Beverly J. (Kaeseberg) Botefuhr; loving father of Donna (John) Erfort and Rich (Vicki) Botefuhr; cherished grandfather of Allison (Matthew) Riggio and Will (Alexsandra Grabowski) Botefuhr; great-grandfather of Sebastian and dear brother-in-law of Marlene (Joe) Passalino, Carol (Norm) Heilmann and Gene Wuestenfeld and fond uncle of many cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral service and interment will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -