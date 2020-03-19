|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donald O. Botefuhr, 89, was born February 25, 1931 in Chicago to Oscar and Minnie (Wohlfeil) Botefuhr and passed away March 16, 2020. Don was the beloved husband of Beverly J. (Kaeseberg) Botefuhr; loving father of Donna (John) Erfort and Rich (Vicki) Botefuhr; cherished grandfather of Allison (Matthew) Riggio and Will (Alexsandra Grabowski) Botefuhr; great-grandfather of Sebastian and dear brother-in-law of Marlene (Joe) Passalino, Carol (Norm) Heilmann and Gene Wuestenfeld and fond uncle of many cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral service and interment will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020