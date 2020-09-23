ELGIN - Donald P. Hughes, 77, of Fox River Grove, IL, formerly of Elgin, passed away on September 20, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1943 in Peoria, IL, the son of Patrick and Dorothy Hughes. Don started his career as an English Teacher in Chillicothe, IL, and later, graduated from Kent State Law School in Chicago, and practiced law in the Elgin area for many years prior to retirement. He was a former member of the Kane County Bar Association and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Elgin. Survivors include his wife of 17 years: Mary Ellen Hughes; 4 children: Kimberly Hughes, Matthew (Cristine) Figas, Sarah (Eric) Walker and Caren (Jonathan Sr.) Heick; along with 10 grandchildren: Charlie, Emily, Zoe, Jonny, Atticus, Hannah, Willie, Jimmy, Tommy and Ellias. He was preceded in death by his parents, his 2nd wife: Deborah Hughes; and his son: Timothy Hughes. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.