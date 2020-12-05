SOUTH ELGIN - Donald P. Kaiser Jr. (Don/Donnie), age 52, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. Don was born February 9, 1968 in Arlington Heights, IL. Don and his family have resided in South Elgin for the past 23 years. Don is survived by his devoted and loving family: his wife of 25 years, Dori (Fox) Kaiser; daughter, Allison and son, Jeffrey; sister, Cheryl (Kaiser) McCormick and brother-in-law, Frank McCormick; sister-in-law, Ann (Fox) Ratliff; brother-in-law, Joe Fox and sister-in-law, Kathy Fox; his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Lois Fox; as well as his mother, CaroleAnn. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He was a devoted family man and was very involved in the lives of his children, Allison and Jeffrey. He loved nothing more than to go to a school music concert or dance recital and attended an endless number of baseball and softball games just to watch his kids and live vicariously through them. He was so proud of both of his children and did anything and everything he could to make sure they knew how much he loved them and how proud he was to be their father. He loved planting and gardening with Dori and planted every bush, flower and tree in his yard. He loved Scout, his Corgi and played ball with him every night. They were inseparable. Don was also a diehard Cubs fan from the age of 4. He attended many Cubs games with his friends and family at Wrigley Field and was ecstatic when his beloved Cubs finally won the World Series in 2016. He was also a devoted fan of the Chicago Bears, even if they provided him with more angst than joy in recent years. Don was a walking treasure trove of sports knowledge, especially baseball, football and hockey, and he loved to share it. Don had a large circle of friends and a great sense of humor, he was loved by so many and will be sorely missed. The world will never be the same without him. Our hope is that he knew how much he influenced those around him, how much he was loved, and how much he will be missed. Due to Covid restrictions, family funeral services will be private, with a celebration of his life planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Anderson Animal Shelter in South Elgin IL.







