MUNDELEIN - Donald Paul Blindauer, 94, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at home in Mundelein, IL, in the presence of family. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Don was born December 18,1925 in Chicago, IL. After a very active childhood, Don started his accounting career as a bookkeeper for Will Priebe & Sons when he was suddenly drafted into the U.S. Army at the young age of 18 to serve overseas in World War II. Don dutifully served in the Mine Detection Unit, for which he received numerous military honors. After safely arriving home at war's end, he met the love of his life, Mary Catherine Powers, roller-skating at a local rink. They married May 21, 1949 and together raised six children. Don proceeded to excel in his career to ultimately become Controller for Lake Forest Hospital, a position he held for 23 years. Don also loved to spend time with his family and stay active in a variety of ways including gardening, rollerblading, traveling and of course dancing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Don is survived by his children, Karen (Ken) Stasiek, Daniel (Sheila), Janet Reilly, Cindy (Ed) Hendricks, Benette (Dave) Pauluzzi, and Rene' (Todd) Leong; 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Blindauer (nee Powers); and his parents, John and Matilda (nee Kretz) Blindauer. Visitation is Sunday, October 11 from 2 - 6 PM at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral Mass is Monday, October 12 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 U.S. Hwy. 45, Indian Creek, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AMVETS at www.support.amvets.org
and the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
or call 847-566-8020.