HOFFMAN ESTATES - Donald Peter Rasmussen, 93, passed away June 22, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 14, 1926 to the late Peter and Walburga Rasmussen. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of the Ceramic Tile Layers Local 67. Beloved husband of 57 years, the late Beverly Rasmussen and the late Charlotte Rasmussen; loving father of Thomas (Doreen) Rasmussen, Janet Rasmussen and Joan (Steven) Simpson; beloved stepfather of Mary (Michael) Wray and Ann (John) Di Battista; cherished grandfather of Selena Simpson, Jamie (Phillip) Dinella, Joseph Rasmussen, the late Patrick Simpson, Whitney, Brian. Meredith and the late Elliott Di Battista; great-grandfather of Troy, Nikolas, Anne and Emma; devoted brother of Dorothy (the late Robert) Kain, Ken (Betty) Rasmussen and the late George (the late Lilaree) Rasmussen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the Rasmussen Family will be mourning their loss privately. For further information, please contact the Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, at 2550 West Hassell Road (northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169 at 847-752-6444.