Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD PRADZINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD PRADZINSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD PRADZINSKI Obituary
Donald Pradzinski, 86, died suddenly March 30, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of the late Lena (nee Cannestra); loving father of Shirley Goodwin (Matthew Swan) and Carol (Ron) Reinberger; proud grandfather of Sherry (Gordon), Tina Goodwin and Lauren (Mike); cherished great grandfather of Sarah (Brian), Katie (Christopher), Lucas and Chloe; dear great great grandfather of Joshua, Emilee, Grace and Ava; fond brother of 3 brothers and 2 sisters. An Army veteran Donald had served in the Korean war. He was an avid Cubs fan, and enjoyed playing BINGO and going to the casino. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 4:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now