Donald Pradzinski, 86, died suddenly March 30, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of the late Lena (nee Cannestra); loving father of Shirley Goodwin (Matthew Swan) and Carol (Ron) Reinberger; proud grandfather of Sherry (Gordon), Tina Goodwin and Lauren (Mike); cherished great grandfather of Sarah (Brian), Katie (Christopher), Lucas and Chloe; dear great great grandfather of Joshua, Emilee, Grace and Ava; fond brother of 3 brothers and 2 sisters. An Army veteran Donald had served in the Korean war. He was an avid Cubs fan, and enjoyed playing BINGO and going to the casino. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 4:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2019