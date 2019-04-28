PLATO CENTER - Donald R. Hennig, 86, of Plato Center passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019 in Elgin. He was born Oct. 15, 1932 in Elgin, the son of Thomas and Helen (Witt) Hennig. He was a member of the 1951 Class of Plato Center High School. Don was a US Marine Corps veteran serving in Japan during the Korean War. He married Lois C. Christensen on Oct. 26, 1952 in Vista, CA. Don was a longtime milk hauler, first hauling milk cans for Hank Rohrson and later Country Delight out of Hampshire. He had been a former volunteer firefighter with the Plato Center Fire Dept. and was a proud member of the Hampshire VFW #8043. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Lois; son, Randy (Laurie) Hennig of Hampshire; daughter, Sheri Hennig of Elgin; granddaughter, Molly Hennig; and a sister, Lois (Richard) Wood of Plato Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Walter Brier. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, April 30, at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Visitation will be prior to services from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Plato Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions should be directed to Pingree/Countryside Fire District. Information, 847-683-2711 or visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary