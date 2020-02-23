|
BUFFALO GROVE - Donald R. Hoyer, 79, a resident of Buffalo Grove, IL, formerly of Wheeling, passed away on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020. He was born March 11th, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Henry and Phyllis Hoyer. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and helping his wife in the garden. He was also an avid car enthusiast. Don served with the First Battle Group, Third Infantry, the Old Guard from 1959 through 1962. He was honored to participate in the inaugural parade for President John F. Kennedy as a presidential military escort. Don was a loving and devoted husband to Mary, a loving father to Brian Hoyer and Vickie Johansen (Steve), a loving grandfather to Chris Johansen (Mandi), Corey Johansen (Ariel), a loving great-grandfather to Jaxon, CJ, Bryson, and Mikaylie, a loving big brother to Jim Hoyer (Judy), a loving uncle to Dan Hoyer (Sue), and a loving stepfather to Robert Foulks. He is also survived by many cousins and friends. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from noon until 5pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 South Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling, IL (847-537-6600). Donations are appreciated to to help accelerate Parkinson's research. Envelopes will be available or go to michaeljfox.org/Donate.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020