HUNTLEY - Donald R. Moser, 88, died November 4, 2019 peacefully at his home. Don was born November 28, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the United States Air Force. On August 27, 1998 he married Shirley Frank. He was a member of the Elk Lodge in Des Plaines, he enjoyed many sports and he was a great dancer. He also was an avid Cub fan. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his 5 children, Robyn (Ron) Sterentz, Kurt Frank, Keith (Eileen) Frank, Paul (Carol) Moser and Nancy Norman, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Donald was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia and by his brothers, Ed and Ken. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019