Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Resources
DONALD R. "DON" WASWO


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DONALD R. "DON" WASWO Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Donald R. "Don" Waswo, 90, went home to the Lord May 3, 2019. Born August 28, 1928 in Chicago, IL. He was a veteran of the Army. Don was the husband to the late Gloria (nee Nalenzy); father of Lee (Kathy), Jim (Janet) and Kathy (Steve) May; grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 6. Visitation Monday May 6th from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows where services will be held Tuesday 11 am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Almost Home Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Elk Grove Village, IL 60009. For information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 4, 2019
