Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD R. WILSON


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD R. WILSON Obituary
Donald R. Wilson, 87, passed away September 2, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of Doris (nee Calloway) Wilson; Loving father of Terry (Robin) Wilson; Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Chris) Wozniczka and Katie (Zack) Kryzak; Dear brother of Maurice, Ike, and the late Jane. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9am until the prayer service at 11am. Entombment to follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Humane Society.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.