|
|
Donald R. Wilson, 87, passed away September 2, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of Doris (nee Calloway) Wilson; Loving father of Terry (Robin) Wilson; Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Chris) Wozniczka and Katie (Zack) Kryzak; Dear brother of Maurice, Ike, and the late Jane. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9am until the prayer service at 11am. Entombment to follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Humane Society.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019