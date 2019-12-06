|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donald Uhle was born on May 28, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Kurt and Elsie (nee Reuter) Uhle. He died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Uhle worked as a specialty meat salesman for Weisel & Co until the 1980s and later for Klement's Sausage Company until his retirement. He proudly served in the US Army in the Korean War until his honorable discharge. In his earlier years, he spent much of his time coaching little league baseball mentoring young people and turned the love of the game into officiating. He became an IHSA umpire and basketball referee for many years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed travelling to Europe and spent many spring seasons in Florida. Most of all, his passion was spending time with his family. Donald is survived by his spouse of 64 years Dolores G. Uhle (nee Rygielski); his children Susan (Jeff) Zurlinden, MIchael (Beth) Uhle, David (Celine) Uhle and Diane (Jeff) Miller; his grandchildren Micaela (Andres) Acevedo, Jenny Zurlinden, Chris (Gina) Uhle, Daniel Uhle, Samantha (Patrick) Stoneberg, Shane Uhle, Tara Uhle, Cameron Uhle, Matthew Miller and Emily Miller; his great-grandchildren Brooke Uhle, Trevor Uhle, Morgan Uhle and Jolene Stoneberg; his sisters-in-law Annette (Late James) Danielak and Helen Greenland; he was also survived by his cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 am at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Chicago at https:// www.honorflightchicago.org/donate/ Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019