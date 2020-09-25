Dr. Donald (Doc) Sather, age 92, born in Grafton, North Dakota, passed away September 23rd, in St Petersburg, Florida. Don was raised on a farm with dreams of becoming a Biologist. Don attended the University of North Dakota from undergrad to earning his Ph.D. in Life Science; he was also a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Don's field of study involved ant colonies, specifically located in northeastern, North Dakota; he was often referred to by locals as the "Ant Man". Don discovered a species of ant, of which there are only two known colonies found in the world, with the other being recognized in Australia...an incredibly unique find for his field of study. Don went on to teach as a professor at South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois, and retired in 1989. Don also served in the United States Army, and observed the "Atomic Bomb" detonation in Nevada, circa 1952... a memory that he often spoke of. Don loved anything to do with nature, hiking and camping; he was an awesome photographer, and enjoyed taking photos of flowers, especially Orchids, which he often used in his prized Christmas cards. Don's mind was brilliant..there was no question that anyone could ask him that he could not answer with a very thoughtful response. Don loved traveling with his family, taking them to almost every State in the Country with a camper in tow. To quote his grandson, Maze "we lost a very big piece of our family. A wonderful human that lived such a full life and who's great mind had the honor of teaching and shaping minds for generations. Grandpa always presented himself as a very stoic individual, but the man we knew was a very silly person with a deep belly laugh and a kindness that helped shape me into the person I am today. As he starts the next great adventure, we will need to learn to live without him" Love you, Grandpa..." Don is survived by his adoring and wonderful wife of 68 years, Carol; son Roger (Vicki) Sather of Cape Coral, Florida; daughter Cheri Sather (companion Steve Woodke) of Treasure Island, Florida; grandchildren, Maze, Erica & Cathi; great-grandchildren, Connor & Donald. Sister-in-laws, Lil (Tom) Lauterbach of Maryland & Frances (the late Wesley) Sather of North Dakota; Niece, Julie (Paul J.) Fuller, Maryland; Nephews, Wayne Sather of Minnesota; Lynn Kauppi of Arizona and Doug Lauterback of North Carolina, and great nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his son, Ron Sather; parents, Walter & Alma Sather; mother & father-in-law, Clifford and Alma Watkins; brother(s), Wally, Milton & Wesley, and sister, Gladys. A memorial service will be held at Paradise Lutheran Church, Treasure Island, Florida on Saturday, September 26th at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place next year in North Dakota.







