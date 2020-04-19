Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
DONALD STEVEN BROOKS

DONALD STEVEN BROOKS Obituary
Donald Steven Brooks, husband to Mary Ellen (O'Connor), passed away at Three Crowns Park in Evanston. Don is survived by five children (Mary Beth, Patrick, Thomas, Matthew, and Ann Marie), and a sister (Rosemary Bartoszewski). Born in Chicago on November 25th, 1929, Air Force pilot, Retired Air Force Reserves Lt. Col., Ford Motor Company professional, nature-lover, canoeist, dog-walker. Don grew up in Humboldt Park, graduated from St. Mel's High School, and St. Mary's College in Winona, MN. The family wishes to acknowledge all the incredible staff at Three Crowns Park in Evanston, IL who provided Don with thoughtful, loving care to the end. Info, www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
