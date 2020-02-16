Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
DONALD T. JOHNSON Sr.


1926 - 2020
DONALD T. JOHNSON Sr. Obituary
Donald T. Johnson, Sr. passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at his home in Libertyville. He was born Sept. 24, 1926 in Chicago, was formerly of Evanston and Chicago, living in Libertyville since 1978. He was a graduate of Phillips High School in Chicago and received his chemical engineering degree from the University of Illinois, where he was proud to play for the football team in the Rose Bowl. Don served as a Captain in the Chicago Fire Department and was a Battalion Chief. He was also a US Navy veteran, a former altar boy and a member of St. Joseph Parish in Libertyville and loved his Jazz. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Carol Johnson; his son, Don Johnson, Jr. and daughter, Donna Johnson; 2 grandchildren, Tyler and Austin Johnson. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the funeral home with Father John Trout, pastor of St. Joseph Church, officiating. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
