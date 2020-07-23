1/
DONALD W. BIGING
1927 - 2020
Donald W. Biging, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born Aug. 10, 1927 in Chicago, was formerly of Glenview and a Vernon Hills resident for the past 32 years. He was a retired Senior Vice President at Blue Cross and Blue Shield and enjoyed scuba diving, flying as he was a private pilot, traveling and golf. Surviving are 2 children, Dawn (Sam) Bacarella, Mark (Carol) Biging; 5 grandchildren, Ryan (Abby), Ashley (Paul), Matt (Nicole), Kimberly (Jason) and Jessica (Anthony). 7 great grandchildren, Nolan, Reid, Madelena, Lucia, Evan, Bryn and Luke. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Biging and brothers, Malvin and Elmer. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, July 23 at Acacia Park Cemetery in Chicago. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyvillle. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Acacia Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
