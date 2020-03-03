|
|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Donald W. Hooghkirk was born on May 31, 1939 in Chicago to Richard and Helen (nee Wittusen). He died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Des Plaines. Mr. Hooghkirk served in the United States Navy. He worked as a welder at Hunter Automated Machinery in Schaumburg for over 40 years. Donald was a treasurer and mentor for the GAS Club out of Forest View High School in Arlington Heights for 10 years. He also taught RC flying to students at the Winston Elementary School in Palatine. Donald was a 48-year member of the Orchard Evangelical Free Church in Arlington Heights. He was a 16-year volunteer for Timothy's Ministry in the Northwest Suburbs. Donald loved to spend time with his family and was loved by all. Donald is survived by his spouse of 59 years, Diana (nee Gallo); children, Kerry (Julie) Hooghkirk, Bret (Denise) Hooghkirk, Krista (Frank Amanti) Hooghkirk-Amanti, Tammy Leonard and Randy Leonard; grandchildren, Jacqulyn (Jimmy) McGaughey, Sabrina (Nate) Burns, Julia Leonard, Kalee Hooghkirk, James Amanti, Brittany (Octavio) Hooghkirk, Paige (Alex) Rader, Elise Hooghkirk, Matthew Hooghkirk, Jessica Amanti and Gabriella Amanti; great-grandchildren, Charlie Burns and Vivian Burns; and many beloved nieces and nephews; dear and loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Hooghkirk; and his Dozer. Memorial Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00 am to the 11:00 am Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Timothy's Ministry at www.timothysministry.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2020