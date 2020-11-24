1/
DONALD W. KIRMESS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Donald W. Kirmess, 67, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020, doing what he loved best, hunting with his two sons. Don was the beloved husband of Mary C. (nee Gentile) for 36 years; loving father of James (Jamie), and Kristopher (Bria) Kirmess; cherished grandfather of Reese Kirmess, he also leaves his beloved dogs and grandpets. A visitation will be held Friday, November 27th from 3 to 8 P.M. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Those wishing to attend are asked to keep their visit brief to allow others to enter the building. Please expect to wait outdoors if necessary. Facial coverings are required. A private family service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 28th at 11 A.M. but those wishing to join the procession to All Saints Cemetery may wait outside in their vehicles. The procession is estimated to leave by 11:30 A.M. on Saturday. At the cemetery, participants may be asked to witness the burial from their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name may be made to www.IllinoisBirdDogRescue.org. To leave online condolences, please visit Don's tribute page at www.GroveMemorialChapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved