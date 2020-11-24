ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Donald W. Kirmess, 67, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020, doing what he loved best, hunting with his two sons. Don was the beloved husband of Mary C. (nee Gentile) for 36 years; loving father of James (Jamie), and Kristopher (Bria) Kirmess; cherished grandfather of Reese Kirmess, he also leaves his beloved dogs and grandpets. A visitation will be held Friday, November 27th from 3 to 8 P.M. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Those wishing to attend are asked to keep their visit brief to allow others to enter the building. Please expect to wait outdoors if necessary. Facial coverings are required. A private family service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 28th at 11 A.M. but those wishing to join the procession to All Saints Cemetery may wait outside in their vehicles. The procession is estimated to leave by 11:30 A.M. on Saturday. At the cemetery, participants may be asked to witness the burial from their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name may be made to www.IllinoisBirdDogRescue.org
. To leave online condolences, please visit Don's tribute page at www.GroveMemorialChapel.com
.