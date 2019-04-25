Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Geneva United Methodist Church
211 Hamilton St.
Geneva, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Geneva United Methodist Church
211 Hamilton St.
Geneva, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD SWANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD W. "DON" SWANSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD W. "DON" SWANSON Obituary
GENEVA - Donald W. "Don" Swanson, age 86, a lifelong resident of Geneva, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home with his loving wife and a family friend by his side. A visitation for Don will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of his memorial service at 3:00 pm at Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva with Reverend Mary Gay McKinney and Reverend Esther Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva, Illinois 60134 or Lions Club of Geneva Scholarship Fund, PO Box 382, Geneva, Illinois 60134, or Geneva History Museum, 113 S. 3rd Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134 would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malone Funeral Home
Download Now