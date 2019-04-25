|
GENEVA - Donald W. "Don" Swanson, age 86, a lifelong resident of Geneva, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home with his loving wife and a family friend by his side. A visitation for Don will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of his memorial service at 3:00 pm at Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva with Reverend Mary Gay McKinney and Reverend Esther Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva, Illinois 60134 or Lions Club of Geneva Scholarship Fund, PO Box 382, Geneva, Illinois 60134, or Geneva History Museum, 113 S. 3rd Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134 would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019