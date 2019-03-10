|
DES PLAINES - Donald Walter Snopek passed away on February 27, 2019 to join his beloved wife of 41 years, the late Joan (nee Schuler) in heaven. Don is survived by his three sons, Alan, Scott and Jerry; two grandchildren, Christopher and Lindsay; and one great-grandson, Nathan. Don loved fishing and will always be remembered for his unique carvings, sage advice and colorful stories. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorial Visitation for Don will be held on Saturday, March 16,2019 from 2-4 PM, with a memorial service at 4 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated (https://www.kidney.org/). Info, 847-394-2336.
