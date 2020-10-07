LIBERTYVILLE - Donald William Kahn, age 73, passed away Oct. 5, 2020. Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Baiba; his children, David (Erin), Caroline (Frank) Murray and Matthew; and his grandchildren, Liam, Evan, Lyla, Jack, Everett and Jacob. Donald was a prominent and well- respected Libertyville attorney for 46 years. But he is primarily remembered as a devoted husband and loving and generous father and grandfather. Visitation will be at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl., Libertyville Saturday Oct. 10th from 9-11am followed by a memorial service at 11am at the funeral home. A private inurnment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospital for Children
. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
.