WHEELING - Donald William Weith Jr. died peacefully in his home on Sept. 12. He was born in in Chicago on Sept. 20, 1943. He graduated from Lane Tech HS in 1961. He earned his certificate in Heating & Air Conditioning from Harper College. He was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 73 for 50+ yrs. Early in his career he worked on the construction of the Willis (Sears) Tower including working on the exposed beams above the 70th floor. He was a long-time employee of Paul Davis Pharmacy located in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago, a position he started when he was an adolescent. Many friends and neighbors knew to look for him there every Saturday. On Jan. 21, 1992 he married Arlene Wichman (Nowalany) in Las Vegas, NV. He is survived by his beloved children from his previous marriage, Denise (Daniel) Ryan and Daniel (Meredith) Weith, stepchildren Rhonda (Bill Sexauer) Roger and David Wichman, sisters Joyce Minear and Nancy (late Louis) Solare, and second cousin Carolyn (nee Samlow) Peithman.







