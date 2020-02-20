|
EAST DUNDEE - Donann M. "Donnie" Radloff, age 84, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at Highland Oaks in Elgin. Donnie was born in Elgin on December 15, 1935 and was the daughter of the late George and Margaret G. (nee Brammer) Boothby. She was a lifelong resident of the Elgin-Dundee areas and a longtime faithful and active member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee and a many year member of the Senior Bible Class. Prior to retirement, Donnie was a longtime employee of The Ben Franklin in West Dundee and later as a childcare provider at the Dundee Township Park District. On August 6, 1955 she married David J. Radloff. Dave preceded Donnie in death on June 23, 2019 after 63 years of marriage. Survivors include her children; John (Gina) Radloff, Jani Bixby, Debra (Frank) Kennedy, and Dawn (Bob) Spohnholtz. Other survivors include her 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Donnie was preceded in death by her daughter; Judith M. Radloff on Feb. 20, 2000, and a son; James E. Radloff on March 8, 2005 and her three granddaughters; Ryanne, Paige and Taylor Radloff. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Dundee with Rev. William P. Yonker, Senior Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held in Luther Hall at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday morning, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran School. The Radloff family is extremely grateful to the entire staff at Highland Oaks for the loving care and compassion that Donnie and they received while under their care. They also would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for the care and concern which they received as well. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020