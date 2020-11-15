1/1
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Donn Abbott, age 92, passed away on Friday, October 23rd surrounded by his family. Donn is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Thomson Abbott of 68 years. He was the loving father of Joy (Kirk) Barton and Donn (Linda) Abbott; cherished grandfather of Stacy (Shawn) Oppegard, Brett (Kristen) Barton, Todd (Jodi) Abbott, Sean Abbott, and preceded in death by granddaughter, Bethany Abbott. He was also the great-grandfather of Kylee, Isla, Hunter, Ben, Jolene, Mabel, Estie and Chase; and treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Donn was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Tracy Abbott; and two brothers, Gary and Tracy. Donn was one of the founding members of Our Saviour's United Methodist Church and loved by many members. A private interment was held in the Memorial Garden at OSUMC on October 30th. Donations may be made to OSUMC in memory of Donn Abbott and mailed to 701 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
