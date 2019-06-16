|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Donna (Pollock) Anania passed away on June 5th, 2019 at the age of 75. Donna was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Donald and Barbara (Schooley) Pollock. Sister to Patricia (Pollock) Hoffmann. Beloved wife of Anthony Anania. Adored mother of Dan (Sue), Mike (Nicole) and Barb (Chris) Lach. Loving Nana to Andrew, Nicholas, Ryan and Jason. Private family burial at Aarrowood/Willow Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's name may be made to Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers in Hoffman Estates, IL at gigisplayhouse.org, UPS for DownS Down syndrome support group at www.upsfordowns.org, or The Buddy Foundation animal shelter of Arlington Heights at thebuddyfoundation.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019