Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA BRAUNEKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA BRAUNEKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONNA BRAUNEKER Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donna Brauneker, of Lake in the Hills, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on September 29, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Emily (nee Krakoske) Rimmer. She died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. Mrs. Brauneker was a homemaker who worked as a secretary for Kenlee Hardware and Shell Chemical for six years, retiring in 1963. She was a former longtime member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church where she was a member of the Women's Club and enjoyed making and displaying the Altar decorations. For pastimes Donna enjoyed bowling and golf. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Robert Brauneker; her children Jeffrey (Cheryl) Brauneker, Janice (Joseph) Falat, and Lisa (Josef) Bucher, her grandchildren Nicole, Hailey, and Jacob Brauneker, Ashley, Stefani, and Michael Bucher, Justin, Jeremy, and Julia Falat. Donna was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois and from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mount Prospect, Illinois. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stroke Out Cancer, 13118 Wexford Hollow Rd. N, Jacksonville, FL 32224, www.strokeoutcancer.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now