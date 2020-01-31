|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donna Hogreve was born October 14, 1940 in Chicago to Arthur and Gladys (nee St. George) Basler. She died January 22, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Donna is survived by her husband Duane Hogreve; her children Debbie (Michael) Paschke and Diane (Andrew) Keil and Dennis (Allison) Hogreve; her grandchildren Stephanie, Shawn, Becky, Natalie, Samantha and Charlotte. Donna is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, from 9:30 AM until the time of memorial service at 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Lutheran Home & Services, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 31, 2020