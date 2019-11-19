|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Donna Irene Olson (nee Sides) passed away in her home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Donna was born to parents Paul and Helen Sides on October 8, 1937 in Chicago, IL. She married Richard Olson in 1958 and settled in Rolling Meadows in 1959 where the couple raised three children. Donna was a devoted wife and mother who worked in the cafeteria at Rolling Meadows High School as her children were growing up. She started a second career upon her husband's death in 1983 at Unocal Corporation in Schaumburg, IL and then at Meadows Credit Union where she worked until her retirement in 2001. Afterwards, the joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and her friends at the Senior Center in Rolling Meadows. She was a friend to all, kind and compassionate, and loved dearly by her family. Donna is survived by her daughters Dawn Olson Parent (Scott) and Sheri LaVigne (Dan); her son Robert Olson (Stephanie); her grandchildren Scott, Emily, Frances, Lauren, Alec, Rebecca and Kevin; her brother Peter Sides (Jean); her sister Kathy Hansen (Dave); and three nieces, two nephews and a great-nephew. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and her parents Paul and Helen. A memorial celebration of Donna's life is being planned for later in the year. The family is grateful for condolences and donations in Donna's name to UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago, 3100 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL 60804 or at https://ucpseguin.org/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019