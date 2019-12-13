Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
202 E. Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
202 E. Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA IRENE OLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA IRENE OLSON Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Donna Irene Olson (ne Sides) passed away in her home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Donna is survived by her daughters Dawn Olson Parent (Scott) and Sheri LaVigne (Dan); her son Robert Olson (Stephanie); her grandchildren Scott, Emily, Frances, Lauren, Alec, Rebecca and Kevin; her brother Peter Sides (Jean); her sister Kathy Hansen (Dave); and three nieces, two nephews and a great-nephew. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and her parents Paul and Helen Sides. A memorial celebration of Donna's life will be held Sunday, December 22nd at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194. Visitation with the family begins at 1:00 pm followed by a brief memorial celebration at 2:00 pm. The family is grateful for condolences and donations in Donna's name to UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago, 3100 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL 60804 or at https://ucpseguin.org/. The family respectfully declines flowers.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -