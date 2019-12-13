|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Donna Irene Olson (ne Sides) passed away in her home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Donna is survived by her daughters Dawn Olson Parent (Scott) and Sheri LaVigne (Dan); her son Robert Olson (Stephanie); her grandchildren Scott, Emily, Frances, Lauren, Alec, Rebecca and Kevin; her brother Peter Sides (Jean); her sister Kathy Hansen (Dave); and three nieces, two nephews and a great-nephew. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and her parents Paul and Helen Sides. A memorial celebration of Donna's life will be held Sunday, December 22nd at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194. Visitation with the family begins at 1:00 pm followed by a brief memorial celebration at 2:00 pm. The family is grateful for condolences and donations in Donna's name to UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago, 3100 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL 60804 or at https://ucpseguin.org/. The family respectfully declines flowers.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 13, 2019