ST. CHARLES - Donna J. Black, age 60, passed away July 23, 2019. She was born February 25, 1959 in Des Plaines, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Delores (Gardener) Black. How many people accomplish what they desire before they die* Some, like Donna Black, do. Donna was well loved by her friends. She loved going out bowling, socializing, or even playing volleyball. Donna was a devout Christian, and spent many hours volunteering at various organizations. Definitely an extroverted woman, she was always game for anything at any time. The only introspective activity she really enjoyed was gardening (which her family can now appreciate in their back yard). Her friends would tell you that she was fun, cool, and accepting of people. She was always an easy person to invite over. Her true joy in life was her family. She had a loving husband, Greg, and two beautiful daughters. Her daughters were her pride and joy, they were the ones she aspired and prayed for. Raising and loving them was everything to her. Her two children, Chandler and Aimee, were raised in a beautiful old farm house in Geneva, Illinois. Donna graduated from The University of Illinois at Chicago. She had a degree in criminal justice and psychology. Before children, she worked as a medical unit secretary at many hospitals. However, she set aside her career to provide an early education for her girls by working at a Montessori preschool. Raising her girls with love, compassion, and fun was the most important thing to her. Therefore, she did her job well done. Her family and friends will miss her terribly but know that she would want them to live their best lives. Donna will be loved forever. Donna is survived by her husband of 29 years Greg Nawrocki of St. Charles; daughters Chandler Nawrocki and Aimee Nawrocki of Saint Charles; mother Dolores Black of California; brothers David (Judy) Black of California and Dennis Black of Wisconsin; and many other dear nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Louis Black. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the time of her memorial service at 6:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, with Pastor Sarah Rohde officiating. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Lazarus House, 214 Walnut Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 30, 2019