DONNA J. WIDERBERG
ELGIN - Donna J. Widerberg, age 78, passed away at home on Aug. 27, 2020. She was born July 23, 1942 in DeKalb, IL to her parents, Charles L. Coan and Helen K. McLean (Mavis). Donna graduated from Rockford Mem. School of Nursing in 1964, earned her B.S. Degree in Medical Arts from College of St. Francis in 1980, and her M.A. in Educational Leadership from Aurora Univ. in 1998. Donna had an accomplished healthcare career, serving as Unit Director for the Elgin Mental Health Center's Adolescent Unit, as Nursing Administrator for St. Joseph Hospital's Psych Ward and retired in 2011 as a School Nurse for District U-46. Donna was married to Willard B. Widerberg and they shared 52 years of marriage. Donna's dream of becoming a mother was fulfilled when her son Ryan was born in 1986. Loved ones will remember Donna as a voice of reason with a warm, listening ear for anyone going through difficult times. Donna loved to sing, read, play cards, and travel. Above all else, she wanted her friends and family to know how much they meant to her, cherishing their love always. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Willard B. Widerberg. Donna is survived by her beloved son, Ryan Widerberg; sisters, Judy Tolf (Coan), Pam Coan, and Charlene Coan; uncle, Earl Mavis; and nieces and nephews, Michelle Gribble (Tolf), Renae Anderson (Tolf), Jennifer Barrett, Art Weber, and Colin Ullmark. The family gives special gratitude to Donna's lifelong friend, Vada England, and hospice nurse, Barbara Tomaszewski. Visitation will be 3:00p.m. until 5:00p.m. Friday September 4, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Private funeral service will be at 5:30p.m, Pastor Joshua Free officiating. Remote access to the service is available on the funeral home website. Interment will be private. Mourners are encouraged to review the funeral home COVID-19 public health policies ahead of time. Facemasks are required to enter the facility. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Solace Hospice, 650 E. Devon Ave., Itasca, IL 60143. More info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
