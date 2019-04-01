Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
DONNA JOAN HIRSCH


BARRINGTON HILLS - The Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Joan Hirsch (nee Holz), 62, of Barrington Hills, will be held Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, corner of Franklin and Ela Sts, Barrington, where the family will be receiving friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, from 3-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W Main St., Barrington. Born April 26, 1956 in Chicago, Donna passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 at her home. Donna was a 1973 graduate of Barrington High School. Later, she graduated from Northwestern University College of Arts and Science and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Donna enjoyed oil painting, playing scrabble, cards, boating, her pool and spending time with her family in Delevan, WI. Donna was a loving mother to Erin, Joseph (Heather L.), Heather M. and Ashley (Matthew Von Bergen) Hirsch; beloved grandmother to Joey, Jocelyn and Jaclyn Hirsch, Carter Brandt and Savannah Von Bergen; cherished sister of Ken (Barbara) Holz and Jeff (Amy) Holz; and beloved aunt to Marnie, Ryan (Stephanie) Holz, Virginia (Greg) Pondel and Mary Holz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald (Joan Elizabeth nee Rinne) Holz. Donations in Donna's memory may be made to Moody Radio by visiting www.moodyradio.org/giving/share or 820 N LaSalle Blvd. Chicago, IL 60610. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
