WHEELING - Donna Karels (nee Blake), age 94, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Karels for 33 years. Loving mother of Richard (Bonnie) Karels and the late Michael (Sue Ann) Karels and Patricia (late Marshall) Hughes. Cherished grandmother of Nancy, Eric, Scott, Thomas, Richard, and Robert. Adored great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, June 17th, from 10 am to 12 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. Inurnment private. We are following the orders of the State of no more than 10 people at a time inside the building. Please plan accordingly. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choosing are appreciated. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
