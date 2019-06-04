GENEVA - Donna L. Beyer, 80, formerly of Wonder Lake, IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Beyer and her parents, Harold and Lucille (Joseph) Jensen. Donna was a longtime Geneva Community member and worked as the Office Manager for the city's Public Works Department. She was also a long-time active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Donna's passion and delight were her family and friends. She was devoted to her family, including her four grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nana. Her house and heart were always open. Donna enjoyed spending time with her many friends, including her book and bunco club. She will be lovingly remembered by her family (including those who refer to her as Mrs. B.) and many friends, too numerous to mention. She is survived by her children Jodi (Paul) Bush of Indianapolis, IN, Jerry (Kim) Beyer of Pella, IA, and Juli Beyer of Geneva; grandchildren Allee, Calyn, James, and Jaimee; and her brother Bob (Pat) Jensen of Sycamore. Funeral prayers for Donna will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, with a liturgical wake service at 7:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Diabetes Youth Foundation of Indiana, 5050 E. 211th Street, Noblesville, Indiana would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary