HANOVER PARK - Donna L. Sawtell, nee Gettle, age 80 of Hanover Park, IL for 52 years. Beloved wife of the late William Frank Sawtell, Jr. Loving mother of Patricia (Richard) Fisher, Robert Sawtell and Donald (Steven De Korne) Sawtell. Cherished grandmother of Haley, Brianna, Taryn, Jessica and Jennifer. Donna was born June 20, 1938 in Marshaltown, IA to the late Donald and Lillian Gettle. Private services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Tails Humane Society, 8409, 2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb, IL 60115, or Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Online condolences may be left at Ahlgrimfuneral.com. Funeral info, 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
