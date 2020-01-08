Daily Herald Obituaries
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
DONNA LEE TOMASEK Obituary
Donna Lee Tomasek (nee Jenkins), age 77, Beloved wife of William; Loving mother of Mark, Rebecca and the late Thomas Anthony "Tony"; Devoted grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 4; Cherished sister of Paula (Gary) Meitz and Delora (Thomas) Smith; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Fond cousin of Sherry (Terry) Lewis. Visitation Friday, 3:00 - 8:00 pm and Saturday, 9:00 am until time of Service, 11:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Arlington Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
